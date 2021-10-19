Caddo, Shreveport firefighters rescue worker trapped in trench

A worker trapped in a trench was rescued Tuesday morning at a construction site in south Caddo Parish and flown by air to a local hospital. (Source: Jason Stephens – KTAL/KMSS Staff)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A worker is expected to recover after becoming trapped in a trench while working on a job site south of Shreveport Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 9 a.m. at Wallace Lake Road and Garrett Farms Row, where work on a new subdivision is underway, according to Shreveport Fire Department Assistant to the Fire Chief and PIO Clarence Reese.

Firefighters from Caddo Fire District 5 responding to a 911 call arrived to find the worker buried up to his neck in a 10 to 12-foot trench after it collapsed on him. Reese said it took 40 minutes and SFD’s specialized trench rescue team to free the worker, who was flown to a local hospital.

His condition is unknown, but Reese said he was reportedly conscious and alert.