Caddo, Shreveport firefighters rescue worker trapped in trench

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A worker is expected to recover after becoming trapped in a trench while working on a job site south of Shreveport Tuesday morning.
It happened just after 9 a.m. at Wallace Lake Road and Garrett Farms Row, where work on a new subdivision is underway, according to Shreveport Fire Department Assistant to the Fire Chief and PIO Clarence Reese.
Firefighters from Caddo Fire District 5 responding to a 911 call arrived to find the worker buried up to his neck in a 10 to 12-foot trench after it collapsed on him. Reese said it took 40 minutes and SFD’s specialized trench rescue team to free the worker, who was flown to a local hospital.
His condition is unknown, but Reese said he was reportedly conscious and alert.
