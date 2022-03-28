BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana OMV Call Center is now open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Louisiana OMV Call Center announced on Monday that it will extend its weekday hours until 6:30 pm. to accommodate the high volume of customers seeking driver’s license reinstatement services.

The extended hours will remain in effect until further notice.

Customers can reach an OMV agent by dialing (225) 925-6146 and selecting option three.

The extended hours from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. are reserved for driver’s license reinstatement services only. A

All other call center services are available during normal business hours only.

Driver’s license reinstatement transactions are not available at OMV field offices.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles can process reinstatements in the following ways:

1. Phone: OMV Call Center – (225) 925-6146 (Option 3).

2. Mail: Office of Motor Vehicles, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896

3. Public Tag Agent (PTA): PTAs can perform limited reinstatement transactions.

4. Online: Visit www.expresslane.org, select “Contact Us” and choose Installment Agreement, Driver’s License Suspension Information or Insurance Revocations/Violations as inquiry type.

Customers are encouraged to check their driver’s license status at www.expresslane.org regarding flags, blocks, suspensions or disqualifications.