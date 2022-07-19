CAMPTI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire crews in Natchitoches Parish responded to a blaze in a Campti mobile home late Tuesday morning that caused severe damage to the structure.
Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District 9 says the home on 117 Juzan St. caught fire around 10:22 a.m. Units arrived within eight minutes to find heavy fire and smoke billowing from the windows. Firefighters used heavy stream devices to battle the flames so they could enter the building and put them out.
The home suffered heavy fire and smoke damage. Due to the extreme heat, firefighters had to rotate out while working.
A resident was inside the home when the fire started, but they escaped safely. Officials report there were no injuries.
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office officials said there was a powerline down near the structure, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.