Cassidy pushing for smaller COVID-19 relief package

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy is one of ten Republican senators lobbying the White House for a smaller COVID-19 relief bill.

“We’ve got to support Americans who are hurting” said Sen. Bill Cassidy (R), Louisiana.

But the best way to help Americans continues to be a heated debate in Washington. Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy and nine of his Republican colleagues met with President Biden Monday to pitch their $618 billion plan.

“Our goal was not to reach a deal. It was to speak to the president regarding the rationale for his plan, and the rationale for ours” said Cassidy.

The two sides agree on a few topics, most notably vaccine distribution but a difference on stimilus checks, funding for state and local governments, and unemployment benefits highlight a multi-billion dollar divide.

Cassidy argues the totality of support through the pandemic has already benefitted struggling Americans.

“If you include what the President has proposed, and what’s already been passed, a family which has been unemployed since last March, will end up receiving $80-110,000 in benefits from March through March” said Cassidy.

While negotiaions are ongoing, they could be dead on arrival. Senate Democrats say the proposed deal is a non-starter and are threatening budget reconciliation.

“It makes no sense to pinch pennies when so many Americans are struggling. The risk of doing too little is far greater than the risk of doing too much” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, (D) New York.

But Cassidy says, if they want to stick to the White House’s message of unity, a bi-partisan bill is the only way forward.

“The ten of us were there to say it was possible. It was done. It is possible. It can be done, and we’re here to commit to it,” said Cassidy.