Cassidy says he hopes for common ground on President’s infrastructure plan

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy says he’s hoping for a compromise between Republicans and President Biden’s proposed $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan.

President Biden traveled to Lake Charles on Thursday to speak from the Calcasieu River Bridge.

Using the failing bridge as a backdrop metaphor for his speech, Biden said the structure was the “perfect example” of how the nation has neglected to “invest in the future of our economy.” The bridge is one of the 45,000 listed as “structurally deficient” across the nation, he said

According to Sen. Cassidy, he spoke with the president about Louisiana’s infrastructure needs. Cassidy says he stressed the need for disaster assistance following the record breaking 2020 hurricane season and winter storms.

Here is what he had to say after his meeting:

“On the Bonnet Carré Spillway going back to Baton Rouge from Kenner—just met with President Biden. We talked about a couple things on the tarmac. I raised the issue of a disaster relief package—our state has been hit by hurricanes and winter storms and other things. He said he would work with us on it. Second, we also talked about infrastructure. That’s why he came. I like our plan better—twice as much money for roads and bridges and only costs about a quarter as much. Hopeful we get to common ground.” U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy’s remarks after speaking with President Biden.