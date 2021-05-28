Cassidy votes in favor of creating January 6 commission to study Capitol attack

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy is among the six Republican Senators to vote with Democrats to create a bipartisan panel to study the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The Senate vote was 54-35 — six short of the 60 needed to take up a House-passed bill that would have formed a 10-member commission evenly split between the two parties.

“This legislation was about forming an independent commission, separate from Congress, to investigate the January 6th attack, including the security failures at the Capitol and how to prevent a similar failure in the future. The legislation I voted for ensured Republicans had equal power over the commission and set a deadline of December 31, 2021 to prevent a needlessly drawn-out process” said Senator Cassidy.

Eleven senators — nine Republicans and two Democrats — missed the vote entirely.

“Without this commission, there will still be an investigation. But it will be a House select-committee set up by Speaker Pelosi – the nature of which will be entirely dictated by Democrats and would stretch on for years” said Cassidy.

Full Cassidy statement:

“This legislation was about forming an independent commission, separate from Congress, to investigate the January 6th attack, including the security failures at the Capitol and how to prevent a similar failure in the future. The legislation I voted for ensured Republicans had equal power over the commission and set a deadline of December 31, 2021 to prevent a needlessly drawn-out process.

“Without this commission, there will still be an investigation. But it will be a House select-committee set up by Speaker Pelosi – the nature of which will be entirely dictated by Democrats and would stretch on for years.

“I am concerned about Speaker Pelosi’s role regarding the lack of adequate security at the Capitol on the day of the vote certification. It’s hard to believe that an investigation entirely run by Democrats would fully evaluate this concern. We can be more confident that the independent commission would thoroughly investigate this issue.

“The investigations will happen with or without Republicans. To ensure the investigations are fair, impartial, and focused on the facts, Republicans need to be involved.”