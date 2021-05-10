Castor teen suffers fatal injuries in Sunday-evening crash with Freightliner truck

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bienville teen died following a Sunday evening crash in Bienville Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Taylor Weaver, 19, of Castor, suffered fatal injuries when the Honda she was driving when it collided with a Freightliner truck.

Just after 7 p.m. Sunday, LSP Troop G responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 154, west of Louisiana Highway 4.

The initial investigation revealed that Weaver was driving a 2009 Honda Accord westbound on 154, as a 2015 Freightliner truck was traveling eastbound on 154.

For reasons still under investigation, Weaver lost control of her vehicle and crossed the centerline which resulted in a collision with the truck.

Weaver, who was not wearing a seatbelt died, but the driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

Although impairment is not a suspected factor, toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.