Cause of death determined for beloved giraffe at BR Zoo

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It has been three months since the Baton Rouge Zoo announced the passing of Burreaux.

In that time, a necropsy has been performed by the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine – Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory.

The results of that necropsy were made public on Wednesday, September 29.

The 20-month-old male reticulated giraffe died from anaphylactic shock.

All other causes of death have been ruled out through testing.

According to the Baton Rouge Zoo, “the pathologist stated that the animal was in excellent nutritional

and muscular condition and there is no evidence of poor management or negligence.”

A copy of the necropsy results can be found below:

The Zoo’s Veterinarian, Dr. Michael Warsaw, stated, “We have been unable to find any

zoological institutions who have seen something of this nature previously. Our hope is to share

this with the global Zoo community in the event that they were to see a similar presentation in

their animal collection.”