‘Celebration Gator’ heading to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® is a tradition that dates back over 90 years.

Louisiana is going to be represented in the 95th edition of the parade.

The Louisiana Office of Tourism announced that there will be a 60-foot-long, alligator-themed float in New York this year.

Image courtesy of Louisiana Office of Tourism

The float “will celebrate the birthplace of jazz, Cajun and Creole cuisine, and Mardi Gras in true Louisiana fashion,” according to the Louisiana Office of Tourism.

The submission by Louisiana is called “Celebration Gator.”

“When it comes to parading, there is one thing Louisiana knows how to do and that’s throwing a party on wheels aboard the biggest float we can build,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “In celebrating our state’s incredible lineup of music, food, and culture, we hope people from all over the country, and the world, will take part in visiting our lively state where every day is a celebration of life, and we treat you like family. Participating in a parade as historic as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a real honor for the people of Louisiana.”

You can watch the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® on NBC from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

“The Macy’s Parade is thrilled to welcome this awe-inspiring and colorful float to our lineup,” said Jordan Dabby, producer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Sharing Louisiana’s rich history of celebration, the Parade’s newest float will bring the revelry to spectators lining the streets of New York City and enjoying the pageantry from homes nationwide.”