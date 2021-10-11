Child, 6, dies when fire breaks out in make-shift fort

GEISMAR, La. (AP) — A 6-year-old child has died after a fire broke out in the fort where he was playing, authorities said.

The blaze happened Sunday afternoon in Geismar, news outlets reported.

The child died after a fire broke out in a ‘make-shift fort’ on a flatbed trailer, Fire Chief Nat Stephens said. The children involved were apparently playing with a lighter, he said.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has taken over the investigation. Authorities say no foul play is suspected.

Few other details were immediately released.