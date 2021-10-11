Child, 6, dies when fire breaks out in make-shift fort

GEISMAR, La. (AP) — A 6-year-old child has died after a fire broke out in the fort where he was playing, authorities said.
The blaze happened Sunday afternoon in Geismar, news outlets reported.
The child died after a fire broke out in a ‘make-shift fort’ on a flatbed trailer, Fire Chief Nat Stephens said. The children involved were apparently playing with a lighter, he said.
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has taken over the investigation. Authorities say no foul play is suspected.
Few other details were immediately released.
Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!