Louisiana AG: City councilman in Louisiana arrested on accusations of election fraud

BATON ROUGE (WGNO) – According to an email from Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office, a city councilman has been arrested and accused of election fraud.

Landry’s office did not identify the councilman or provide any other details.

The press conference will be held Wednesday morning to discuss the arrest and the latest efforts to protect election integrity.

The event will be live-streamed on the Office of the Louisiana Attorney General Facebook page.