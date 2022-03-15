BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Civil rights groups are responding to Governor John Bel Edwards’ veto of the congressional map. They say they support it – but believe he should have gone further.

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund advocated through the entire redistricting session that every map should increase minority representation given the census data shows one-third of the state population is Black.

Attorney Victoria Wenger said the NAACP Legal Defense Fund is in support of the governor’s veto of the congressional map and hopes the Louisiana Legislature will sustain the veto. It is not clear yet if the map is veto-proof with some republicans sharing their concerns with the map.

Wenger said she believes the House and Senate maps are in violation of the Voting Rights Act since they only maintain the current number of majority-minority districts.

“Those maps did not add any new opportunities for Black voters to have increased representation in the state legislature or on the board of elementary and secondary education for that matter,” Wenger said. “That just doesn’t reflect the census numbers, that doesn’t reflect the reality of the state.”

In a letter to Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, the governor said, “It is clear that the primary rationale behind the creation and passage of this map [HB14] was to protect incumbents and to preserve the current party split in the House of Representatives.”

But the governor did not sign nor did he veto the map. He will not be making any more on the map, allowing it to go into effect after the deadline. This is the first time the governor has not taken action on a bill passed by the legislature under his tenure as governor. It is also the first bill in 18 legislative sessions to become law without his signature.

“I will allow this bill to become law without my signature because I am not confident that the Legislature would reach any different result if it were to be given the chance to revisit this map in the upcoming session,” Gov. Edwards said.

He goes on to say legislators should focus on the hundreds of bills that will be before them in the regular session set to begin on Monday.

Louisiana law states lawmakers have until the end of the calendar year to get maps passed and signed into law – if they don’t then the courts will step in.