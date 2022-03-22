HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A young woman was killed and another person injured in a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop G, 20-year-old Jordan Shelton was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 534 around 4:00 p.m. when she ran off the road and overcorrected. Police say her 2014 Chevrolet Camaro ran into the ditch where it struck a tree.

Shelton was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was taken to Claiborne Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The vehicle passenger was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not suspect impairment to be a factor. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.