Community risk, hospitalizations continue to rise as delta variant fuels ongoing COVID surge in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – COVID-19 cases in Louisiana have topped 600,000 with 5,408 new cases reported Wednesday by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Another 55 deaths have also been reported, bringing the total deaths statewide to 11,408.

Also according to LDH as of Wednesday, Aug. 11:

There are currently 2,895 infected people hospitalized statewide, and 373 of those patients are on ventilators.

infected people hospitalized statewide, and of those patients are on ventilators. The total number of vaccine doses administered is 3,707,020 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,755,941 (as of Aug. 9).

while the number of completed vaccine series is (as of Aug. 9). According to the LDH, 90 percent of the cases verified from July 29-Aug. 4 are attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 83 percent of the deaths and 91 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.

Northwest Louisiana remains just over 31 percent vaccinated.

All 64 parishes in Louisiana remain in the highest risk category under a classification system developed by the CDC that is based on the number of new cases per 100,000 population (incidence) and the percentage of molecular tests that are positive (percent positivity) over the most recent one-week reporting period.

Risk Category* Cumulative 7-day incidence per 100,000 Cumulative 7-day percent positivity Interpretation Highest > 100 > 10% Widespread, uncontrolled transmission with many undetected cases. High 51 – 100 > 8 – 10% Many cases including community spread, with undetected cases likely. Moderate 10 – 50 5 – 8% Moderate number of cases with most cases from a known source. Lower < 10 < 5% Cases are rare and spread is able to be controlled around individual cases.

*Risk Category is determined by the higher of the two indicators.

The most recent data on community risk by parish from the Louisiana Department of Health, updated weekly on Wednesdays, shows the incidence rate in Caddo Parish has increased by 50 percent over the previous two weeks to 580.43 cases per 100,000 people and the positivity rate has risen to 15.30 percent. Webster now has an incidence rate of 515.49, up more than 40 percent from the previous period.

In Bossier, the incidence rate has risen from 364.04 to 511.85 as of August 4, an increase of 37 percent, and 14.70 percent of those tested in the parish are coming back positive for the coronavirus.

The incidence rates are even higher in De Soto Parish, with 732.61 and 19.41 percent positivity among those tested. Bienville is reporting 653.74 cases per 100,000 residents and 15.60 percent positivity.

Of the 618 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Northwest Louisiana, 299 are in Caddo Parish and 133 are in Bossier Parish. De Soto Parish also reported 50 new cases, Webster 44, Natchitoches 36, Sabine 20, Bienville 24, Red River 5, and Claiborne six. Bossier and De Soto also reported one new death each.

Hospitalizations in Northwest Louisiana dropped for the first time since July 31, from 309 to 300. The number of patients on ventilators rose, however, from 35 to 43.

The latest update comes as Gov. John Bel Edwards and state health officials continue to battle vaccine hesitancy and misinformation.

“The COVID vaccines we have are safe & effective,” Edwards said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. “3.7 million Louisianans have gotten their shot & only 8 have had serious reactions. No one in Louisiana has died as a result of a COVID vaccine.”