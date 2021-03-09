Congressman from Louisiana wants Gov. Edwards to end ‘all state-level COVID-19 restrictions’

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One week after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a move to Phase 3 of coronavirus restrictions in the Louisiana, Rep. Clay Higgins is calling for Gov. Edwards “to fully reopen Louisiana’s economy.”

This request was made via letter and part of that note can be seen below:

“I respectfully request that you officially end all state-level COVID-19 restrictions. Infection rates are down. We cannot delay restoration of freedoms. Our people cannot make it under continued restrictions. The Trump Administration’s Operation Warp Speed has been an amazing success. Several FDA-approved vaccines have been developed and made available to the public. We have begun to see several other states end their mandates, including our neighbors Texas and Mississippi. Louisiana already struggles to compete against Texas’ pro-business laws. If you continue to mandate that businesses may only operate at a limited capacity, we will continue to lose residents and economic drivers to our western neighbors.”

Higgins letter follows a similar call last week from 33 Louisiana legislators, including five from Northwest Louisiana, who signed a letter asking Edwards to end occupancy limits on businesses and to end the statewide mask mandate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In response to that letter, a spokesman for the governor said “he has consistently relied on recommendations from the CDC, LDH and other medical experts- none of whom have recommended removing the mask mandate.”

The CDC has since said those who are fully vaccinated can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.