Sabine Parish, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 19-year-old from Converse, La., died early Monday morning when a crash ejected him from the vehicle.

State police say Jack B. Dobbs was driving a 2022 Buick Encore west on Louisiana Highway 174 around 3:00 a.m. when the vehicle left the road. The Encore rolled over multiple times as it fell down the embankment, ejecting Dobbs from the vehicle.

Dobbs was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officers sent toxicology samples for analysis, and the crash remains under investigation.

Troop E has investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 28 deaths in 2022. Officials encourage drivers to wear seatbelts to decrease the chance of injury or death in a collision.