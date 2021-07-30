Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reports 5,313 new cases, 31 new deaths on July 30

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana is closing in on 11,000 deaths statewide from the coronavirus.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,313 new cases and 31 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 541,679 and the total number of deaths to 10,999.

Hospitalizations increased by 120 Friday and the use of ventilators increased by 5, according to the LDH, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,740 with 167 on ventilators.

In Region 7, COVID hospitalizations rose by six to a total of 157, with 19 patients on ventilators. Of the 407 new coronavirus cases reported since Thursday in Northwest Louisiana, 185 are in Caddo and 108 are in Bossier. Webster Parish also reported 39 new cases, De Soto added 27, and Sabine added 22. Claiborne and Natchitoches reported seven new cases each and Red River added one.

Everyone aged 12 and older, is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana. The FDA has only authorized one of the three COVID-19 vaccines – from Pfizer – for children ages 12 to 17. Parents should confirm with the vaccine provider that their child is under 18 to ensure Pfizer vaccine is available before making an appointment.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available at 1,437 locations in all of Louisiana’s 64 parishes, including at pharmacies, hospitals, health care clinics and doctor’s offices.

For a list of locations, visit LDH’s vaccine directory or visit vaccines.gov, which is maintained by the federal government.

To get a list of vaccine locations near you text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English, or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.

If you have questions, would like to speak with a medical professional, or need help scheduling an appointment, call Louisiana’s vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774.

Click here to view gating criteria.