Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reports 4,699 new cases, 14 new deaths on July 28

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,699 new cases and 14 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 531,952 and the total number of deaths to 10,948.

The LDH updates the state’s cumulative 7-day percent positivity on weekly Wednesdays and that data shows it has risen from 8.90 to 13.20 percent.

Statewide hospitalizations increased by 134 Wednesday and the use of ventilators increased by 17, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,524 with 144 on ventilators. Hospitalizations in Northwest Louisiana remained relatively flat, rising by just three to 149.

In Northeast Louisiana, the LDH reported 327 new cases since Tuesday. Nearly half of them (151) were in Caddo and another 61 were in Bossier. New cases in Webster Parish doubled from the previous day with 44, for a total of 4.549 cumulative cases since the pandemic began. That puts Webster third after Caddo and Bossier for the most cases in the region.

All of Northwest Louisiana with the exception of Claiborne Parish is at the highest risk level, according to LDH data. The incidence rate, meaning the number of cases per 100,000 people, more than doubled over the previous week in every parish except for Natchitoches and Webster.

Region 7 remains less than 31 percent vaccinated.