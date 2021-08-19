Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 5,550 new cases, 58 new deaths on August 19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,550 new cases and 58 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 643,993 and the total number of deaths to 11,851.

According to the LDH, unvaccinated people account for 91% of state’s current COVID-19 hospitalizations and 80% of the deaths.

Hospitalizations statewide decreased by nine on Thursday and the use of ventilators went down by 5, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 3,013 with 476 on ventilators. But in Northwest Louisiana’s Region 7, hospitalizations and ventilations actually ticked up by four each to 348 and 54, respectively.

Even with the slight uptick in hospitalizations, the region’s ICU beds remain at 87 percent capacity with 33 ICU beds available out of 261.

Of the 602 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Northwest Louisiana, 216 are in Caddo Parish, bringing the total cases in the parish to 33,536. One new death was also reported in Caddo, bringing the death toll from the coronavirus to 798.

In Bossier Parish, 122 new cases and two new deaths were also reported, bringing the number of cases to 17,899 and the number of deaths to 330.

Webster Parish reported 61 new cases Thursday, Natchitoches 60, Sabine 59, and De Soto 55. Claiborne Parish reported 11 new cases and Bienville and Red River reported nine new cases each.

More than 1.8 million eligible people across the state have completed a vaccination series, but less than 39% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated. In Northwest Louisiana, the vaccination rate remains below 33%

Everyone is urged to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy. These precautions include:

Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently

Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm

Avoiding touching your face

Routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces

Avoiding close contact with others

And staying home if you are sick

If you are not yet fully vaccinated you should mask and distance in public settings and particularly indoors, for your safety and for the safety of those around you.

you should mask and distance in public settings and particularly indoors, for your safety and for the safety of those around you. If you are fully vaccinated you have very good, but not absolute protection. Your risk, while relatively small, will increase as the amount of COVID-19 circulating in your community increases. Masking and distancing particularly when indoors will increase your safety should you desire extra protection.

you have very good, but not absolute protection. Your risk, while relatively small, will increase as the amount of COVID-19 circulating in your community increases. Masking and distancing particularly when indoors will increase your safety should you desire extra protection. If you are at increased risk for complications of COVID-19 by virtue of advanced age or underlying medical condition or have a member of your household family unit who is, LDH strongly recommends you consider masking and distancing when indoors and/or in close proximity to others for added protection.

COVID-19 Vaccination Information

Everyone aged 12 and older, is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana. The FDA has only authorized one of the three COVID-19 vaccines – from Pfizer – for children ages 12 to 17. Parents should confirm with the vaccine provider that their child is under 18 to ensure Pfizer vaccine is available before making an appointment.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available at 1,437 locations in all of Louisiana’s 64 parishes, including at pharmacies, hospitals, health care clinics and doctor’s offices.

For a list of locations, visit LDH’s vaccine directory or visit vaccines.gov, which is maintained by the federal government.

To get a list of vaccine locations near you text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English, or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.

If you have questions, would like to speak with a medical professional, or need help scheduling an appointment, call Louisiana’s vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774.

Click here to view gating criteria.