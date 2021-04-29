Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 574 new cases, 9 new deaths on April 29

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 574 new cases and 9 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 457,896 and the total number of deaths to 10,376.

The number of probable cases rose by 139 to 68,839 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 431 to a total of 389,057. The number of probable deaths rose by 4 for a total of 916 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 5 to 9,460. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased on Thursday by one and the use of ventilators went up by two. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients statewide to 308 with 52 on ventilators.

In Northwest Louisiana, 72 new cases were reported Thursday, including 25 in Caddo Parish and 16 in Sabine. Bossier Parish reported nine new cases for a total of 13,713 and one new death for a total of 297. Caddo Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in the region, with 25,806 and 739 deaths. A total of 57,325 cases and 1,546 deaths have been confirmed to date in NWLA.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.