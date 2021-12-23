COVID-19 cases continue to rise sharply in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Coronavirus cases continue to rise sharply across Louisiana, including the northwest region of the state, according to the latest data released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

The LDH reported 2,835 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, making it the second consecutive day the state has recorded more than 2,000 new cases and the third so far this week. Thursday’s update brings the statewide total cases to 790,373.

The last time the state regularly saw more than 2,000 new cases daily was in September as the fourth surge driven by the delta variant was beginning to ease.

LDH announces 2,835 #COVID19 cases have been reported to the state since 12/22/21. The vast majority (98.5%) of these cases are tied to community spread. pic.twitter.com/0Tnmp5ZPZT — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) December 23, 2021

The number of COVID patients in hospitals also rose overnight by 34, bringing the total to 306, and the LDH is reporting 14,953 total COVID-19 deaths statewide.

According to estimates from LDH, “the proportion of Omicron cases in our state is 84.6% for the week ending December 18.”

These numbers come two days after Gov. Edwards extended the Louisiana Public Health Emergency order.

Of the 384 new cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Wednesday, 226 are in Caddo Parish. Another 80 are in BossierParish. Webster reported 28 new cases, Natchitoches 20, De Soto 12, Sabine ten, Claiborne and Bienville three each, and Red River reported two.

Natchitoches Parish also reported two new deaths, for a total of 139 since the pandemic began. Caddo reported one new death, bringing the total in that parish to 990. Bossier added one new death, bringing the total there to 412.

Webster and Sabine also added one new death each, for a total of 153 and 97, respectively.