COVID-19 deaths in Louisiana spike overnight, LDH reports

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 136 new deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday, nearly twice as many as were reported Tuesday when 72 deaths were reported over the long holiday weekend.

Here is the COVID-19 breakdown in Louisiana according to the latest data from LDH:

3,066 new cases for the state, bringing the overall total to 705,498

136 new deaths bringing the total to 12,915

1,895 COVID patients are currently in the hospital

378 COVID-19 patients are currently on ventilators

Of the 398 new cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Tuesday, 125 are in Caddo Parish for a total of 36,467. Five more deaths have also been reported in Caddo, bringing the total deaths from COVID-19 in Caddo to 862. Bossier Parish reported another 71 cases and one new death. There are now 20,023 cases reported in Bossier and 354 deaths.