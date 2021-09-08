COVID-19 deaths in Louisiana spike overnight, LDH reports

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 136 new deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday, nearly twice as many as were reported Tuesday when 72 deaths were reported over the long holiday weekend.
Here is the COVID-19 breakdown in Louisiana according to the latest data from LDH:
- 3,066 new cases for the state, bringing the overall total to 705,498
- 136 new deaths bringing the total to 12,915
- 1,895 COVID patients are currently in the hospital
- 378 COVID-19 patients are currently on ventilators
Of the 398 new cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Tuesday, 125 are in Caddo Parish for a total of 36,467. Five more deaths have also been reported in Caddo, bringing the total deaths from COVID-19 in Caddo to 862. Bossier Parish reported another 71 cases and one new death. There are now 20,023 cases reported in Bossier and 354 deaths.
Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!