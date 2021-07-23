COVID vaccine trial offered to Louisiana children 6 months to 11 years of age

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- A COVID vaccine trial is now being offered to children between 6 months to 11 years old in Louisiana.

Many parents may be concerned about their child returning to school due to the fourth surge of COVID-19 cases around the state.

If you have a child that is between 6 months to 11 years of age they can participate in a clinical trial for the COVID vaccine.

This is a national clinical trial to test the effectiveness of the Moderna vaccine in children and they are looking for local kiddos to participate. Tulane University School of Medicine and Children’s Hospital are launching the trial in our area.

The KidCOVE study plans to enroll children across the country, testing to see how the vaccine protects children from getting sick if they come into contract with SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes covid-19. Portions of the trial underway are also studying the vaccine dosing levels to find out which is the safest and most effective for children.

There is a 75% chance participants will receive the study vaccine and a 25% chance they will receive the placebo.

If you want more information about the trial for your children— like what’s required and what to expect— click here.

Again they are looking for those who are six months to 11 years old.

The study is registering participants now with plans to begin enrollment in August. To register, visit www.KidCOVEstudy.com, check your child’s eligibility, and select the New Orleans site. For questions about the study, parents may also email tumodernakidsvaccine@gmail.com or call 504-517-2215.

Now, the latest on the mask advisory in schools.

The St. John the Baptist Schools administration plans to make a decision after taking a survey of students and parents. While NOLA Public Schools is going ahead with a mask mandate beginning today. All students, staff, and visitors will have to wear a mask on the property.

In Jefferson Parish, there’s no mask mandate. Same for St. Tammany Parish Schools, and for New Orleans Archdiocese Schools. Those areas will continue to monitor the covid situation for now.