SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are working to put out a blaze that broke out in a central Shreveport home late Tuesday night.

Just after 9:00 p.m., they responded to the emergency at the single-story home on the 1600 block of Cascade Ave. The front of the home shows damage to the window, roof, and door.

Officials have not yet released if anyone was injured in the fire. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.