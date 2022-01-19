Watch: SU President-Chancellor search committee to virtually interview final two semi-finalists

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The final two semi-finalists for the Southern University President-Chancellor position will be interviewed today by the search committee.

The search committee will interview Dr. James Ammons and Dr. Dennis Shields.

On Tuesday, the committee interviewed Dr. Kent Smith, Dr. Walter Kimbrough, and Dr. Laurence Alexander.

The five semi-finalists are:

Dr. Laurence Alexander- UAPB Chancellor

Dr. James Ammons- SUNO Chancellor

Dr. Walter Kimbrough- Dillard University President

Dr. Dennis Shields- University of Wisconsin- Platteville Chancellor

Dr. Kent Smith- Langston University President

You can watch the virtual interviews by clicking here.