DCFS encouraging parents to sign up for free or reduced-price lunches before the end of the month

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – School is fast approaching for students throughout the state.

Prior to the start of school, “the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and the Louisiana Department of Education are asking parents who qualify for, but do not currently receive, free or reduced-price lunches to apply for those benefits with their schools or school districts by Friday, July 30.”

If you have already signed up for this program, you do not need to do anything further.

DCFS says, “this program only applies to students who receive free or reduced-price lunch under the National School Lunch Program or because they attend a CEP school.”

P-EBT benefit recipients can expect the third payment to arrive on their cards early next month.

Specifically, the benefits should show up on August 4.

The latest payment spans February 2021 through May 2021.