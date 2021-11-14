De Soto Parish: 29-year-old Zwolle man dies in early-morning tractor-trailer crash

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 29-year-old Zwolle man lost his life Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash in DeSoto Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Rakeem Brazile was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Louisiana Highway 522 at True Vine Road in Mansfield.

Just before 7 a.m. Sunday, LSP troopers Troop G responded to the crash and began their preliminary investigation.

The initial investigation revealed Brazile was driving a 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer, eastbound on 522, when, for reasons still under investigation, he veered off the road and crashed into an embankment.

Brazile, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered fatal injuries.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.