Deadlines to request, return absentee ballots for April 24 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Time is running out for you to request and return absentee ballots for the April 24 election.

According to Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, the deadline to request an absentee ballot is 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. Requests can be made online by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov and selecting “Request Absentee Ballot,” or in-person at the parish registrar of voters office.

Voters who have requested but not yet received an absentee ballot may check their absentee ballot status by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov, entering the appropriate voter information, and selecting “Check Absentee Ballot Status.”

The deadline to return a completed ballot is 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 23. This instructional video shows step-by-step how to properly fill out and return an absentee ballot. Completed ballots can be returned to the parish registrar of voters by mail, in-person by the voter, or by a voter’s immediate family member.

If you are unable to meet an absentee ballot deadline, you can still vote in-person on Election Day. Polling locations can also be found on voterportal.sos.la.gov or on the free GeauxVote mobile app.

For more information, contact the Elections Division at (800) 883-2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.