Death of Caddo Parish man becomes sixth in Louisiana linked to winter storms

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The death of a man in Caddo Parish has been confirmed as the sixth in the state tied to last week’s winter storms.

The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed on Wednesday that a 61-year-old Caddo Parish man died of exposure-related hypothermia.

The LDH says the parish coroner confirmed this death is considered storm-related.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has since identified the man as 61-year-old James Delbert Cunningham. Cunningham, who was homeless, was found dead around 9:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15 outside of a building in the 1100 block of Texas Ave. near downtown Shreveport.

Other deaths attributed to the extreme winter weather include a 68-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman in Avoyelles Parish who died of carbon monoxide poisoning after a generator was placed in the camper in which they were staying.

A 74-year-old Lafayette Parish woman was found to have died of exposure, while a 77-year-old Calcasieu Parish man died after he slipped and fell into a pool where he drowned. A 50-year-old male from Lafayette Parish was the first reported winter storm-related death after he slipped on ice and striking his head on the ground.