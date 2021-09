LAPLACE, La.(WGNO)— On Monday, Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner settled in LaPlace to serve residents free fresh warm pancake meals to families impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The 53-foot mobile kitchen will settle in LaPlace for at least two days to help bring comfort to community members during this devastating time.

WHEN: Serving began Monday, September 6, 2021, at 8 a.m.

WHERE: Riverlands Shopping Center,1420 W Airline Hwy (Rte. 61), LaPlace, La. 70068