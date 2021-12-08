DeSoto deputies ask for help finding puppy ejected from vehicle in crash

GRAND CANE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sheriff’s deputies in DeSoto Parish are asking for the public’s help in finding a puppy that went missing after a crash east of Grand Cane Wednesday afternoon.

At about 2:00 p.m. the puppy was ejected from a vehicle during a crash at LA-175 and State Rte 3015 north of Mansfield.

Intersection of LA-175 and State Rte 3015 east of Grand Cane and north of Mansfield.

She has tan and black fur and answers to the name Pecos (ˈpiːkəʊs).

It is not yet known if she was injured in the crash. DPSO asks if anyone sees her call their main office at (318) 872-3956.