DeSoto deputies ask for help finding puppy ejected from vehicle in crash

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Puppy ejected from crash in DeSoto Parish (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office)

GRAND CANE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sheriff’s deputies in DeSoto Parish are asking for the public’s help in finding a puppy that went missing after a crash east of Grand Cane Wednesday afternoon.

At about 2:00 p.m. the puppy was ejected from a vehicle during a crash at LA-175 and State Rte 3015 north of Mansfield.

Intersection of LA-175 and State Rte 3015 east of Grand Cane and north of Mansfield.

She has tan and black fur and answers to the name Pecos (ˈpiːkəʊs).

It is not yet known if she was injured in the crash. DPSO asks if anyone sees her call their main office at (318) 872-3956.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss