Donated tools in memory of local firefighter help save two kids

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 received an unusual call on Tuesday, January 18.

Two newborn baby goats were in respiratory distress and in need of oxygen.

The fire department provided assistance using pet oxygen masks that were donated in 2016.

As you can see below, Firefighter Frank Dellucky used the pet oxygen masks to help the baby goats breathe.





Images courtesy of Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4

According to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4, “The pet oxygen masks were donated to LPFPD4 in 2016 by Ms. Patti Abadie in Memory of her son, Brent Leonard.

LPFPD4 says, “Brent was a junior firefighter at Central Fire Department and had plans to return as a volunteer before his passing.”

Thanks to the efforts of everyone involved, the kids are doing well.

