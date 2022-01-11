Donations pouring in after Sabine Parish tornado

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Donations are pouring into Sabine Parish after an EF2 tornado ripped through a small town in Louisiana Saturday.

Pine Grove Baptist pastor Dennis Bignar says he’s grateful for everything people have done after the storm in the small southeast Sabine Parish community of Peason, Louisiana near Florien.

“From the moment the storm was over with, we’ve had people start flocking in, local first and probably before 8 o’clock we had a volunteer group out of Shreveport show up,” Pine Grove Baptist pastor Dennis Bignar said.

“We’ve had people from the parish, outside the parish, even outside of the state, over out of Texas call and want to donate, bring stuff to us at our church, you can’t hardly put anything else in there that’s been donated. We’re sending stuff out as fast as we can and it’s coming in faster than we can send it out.”

Bignar says people can drop off donations at the church, or if people need items, they can call (318) 315-0808 and the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office will deliver them.