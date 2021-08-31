DOTD: All interstate highways in Louisiana now open for traffic

UPDATE, 2:09 p.m.: The Department of Transportation and Development announced that all interstate highways across Louisiana are now open, and travel lanes are clear of debris following Hurricane Ida.

“DOTD crews have worked around the clock to get all of Louisiana’s interstates reopened, and I’m extremely grateful to them for their tireless work,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “But we still urge motorists to keep the interstates clear for emergency responders, as undue traveling could potentially burden emergency services. Check with your parish before returning because essentials like food, water and gas can be hard to come by and local, state and federal responders have already begun the recovery process. Let’s all work together to recover from this storm.”

Many other state roadways remain impacted by the storm and DOTD crews from around the state are working to clear them. Please check 511la.org before traveling, and check with parish officials before returning to impacted areas.

ORIGINAL POST: BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced this morning that Interstate 10 eastbound is now open from the Texas border to the Mississippi border, though at least one blockage remains on westbound lanes.

I-10 westbound between Gramercy and Prairieville remains closed as crews remove debris from Hurricane Ida. Motorists should check with parish officials before returning to impacted areas.

Motorists can check www.511la.org or dial 511 to remain up-to-date on the latest closures. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).