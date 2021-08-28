DOTD says to expect heavy delays on the roads due to Hurricane Ida evacuations

Ida continues to move through the Gulf of Mexico. It still appears that it could become a Category 4 hurricane before landfall and eventually will move east of the ArkLaTex. Our biggest concern will be wind over the extreme E & SE edges of the area. Scattered storms are expected in our area this weekend ahead of Ida. Hot and dry weather returns next week.

Conditions appear favorable for the strengthening of Ida to continue as the storm continues to move towards the northwest. It is possible that Ida could become a dangerous Category 4 hurricane as it approaches the southeast Louisiana late Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are forecast to be near 140 mph. It will then make a turn towards the north and eventually northeast staying well east of our area. Since that will probably leave the ArkLaTex on the so-called dry side of the storm, that means that we will not have to worry too much the way it looks right now about the heavy rain threat accompanying this storm. The biggest wind threat from Ida will also stay to our east. However, a few gusts of over 50 mph cannot be ruled out for the southeast and eastern edges of our area. This could result in a few power outages where the gusts will be strongest. The loop below illustrates the various impacts from Ida expected across the region. It is continuously updated once every hour as new information becomes available. Almost every model is on board with the current predicted scenario. We will keep an eye on the latest information, but it is looking promising that the worst of Ida's impacts will occur well east of the ArkLaTex.