Tracking the Tropics banner
Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

DOTD says to expect heavy delays on the roads due to Hurricane Ida evacuations

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

Heavy traffic in Baton Rouge along I-10 westbound. (LADOTD)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana DOTD is telling drivers to expect heavier than normal congestion in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas due to Hurricane Ida evacuations.

Ida is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coastline as a category 4 hurricane.

Meanwhile, DOTD is also reminding drivers to take extra precautions when traveling, as areas of the state may be impacted by severe weather and heavy rainfall.

During unfavorable weather conditions, if motorists must drive, they should adhere to the following safety tips:

  • Do not drive unless you must.
  • Avoid driving in standing or running water.
  • Avoid driving while distracted.
  • Avoid using cruise control when visibility is low or road surfaces are wet.
  • Always allow for extra driving time.
  • Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.
  • Have your headlights on when using windshield wipers
  • Never drive through areas with downed power lines or utility poles.
  • Never drive around or remove “road closed” barricades for any reason.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss