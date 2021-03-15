Drew Brees spends first day of retirement remembering Tom Benson

Future Hall-of-Famer Drew Brees, wife Brittany and Gayle Benson visit former Saints owner's gravesite on three-year anniversary of his passing

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – Canton-bound former Saints quarterback Drew Brees spent his first day of retirement with wife Brittany making the most of his return to New Orleans on Monday.

The 42-year-old future first-ballot hall-of-famer officially retired on Sunday, 15 years to the day in which he signed with the Saints in the office of then-owner Tom Benson, along with general manager Mickey Loomis and first-year head coach Sean Payton.

Fast forward 15 years and a day later, both Drew and Brittany Brees were joined by current Saints owner and Benson’s widow, Gayle, to pay respects at Tom Benson’s gravesite as seen in a beautifully shot video posted on Saints social media.

The visit comes three years to the day of Benson’s passing.

Afterward, Drew and Brittany Brees continued on their day together with lunch at one of their favorite local restaurants – Drago’s in Metairie.