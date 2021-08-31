Drill ship crew in Gulf that rode out Hurricane Ida says they’re stranded with no rescue in sight

(KLFY) – Over 100 men are stranded on a drill ship in the Gulf of Mexico after riding out Hurricane Ida, and they say they are still waiting for their rescue.

They say the Noble Corporation and Shell should have evacuated them before the storm, but they never did.

Crew members on Noble’s Globetrotter II say they were forced to ride out the powerful storm more than 100 miles from Louisiana’s shore. A crew member, who is choosing to stay anonymous, says they’re still stuck on the ship and don’t know when help is coming.

The crew member tells News Ten their ship nearly capsized and is now taking in water and leaning.

“I mean I was watching grown men with life jackets hold on for dear life crying in the hallway. It was bad,” the anonymous crew member said.

He says 80-foot waves and 150 mile an hour winds slammed their ship for hours.

These pictures show overturned lockers and gym equipment in the ship.

“Being on the top deck, you can look through the glass and see the bottom of the rig at certain points in time. We had 60-80 foot seas that we were getting hit with, so the boat was sideways, getting pretty much capsized in the water. Someway, somehow we didn’t flip,” he said.

He says Noble Corporation, who owns the drill ship, and Shell, the company Noble is under contract with, waited until the morning the hurricane hit to attempt evacuations.

“They got with us too late. We tried to run away, but it was right on our tail. There was no running from it, so we got hit with the full force.”

He says somehow only four people were injured.

“It was a nightmare,” he said. “God saved us all.”

After Hurricane Ida passed, they realized they had another problem on their hands.

“We’re still out here. We have no clue when we’re getting off of here. We can’t go outside. It’s too dangerous out there. There’s stuff everywhere- broken cranes, electrical wires, chemicals.”

“We’re in the living quarters just like prisoners, just stuck in the living quarters.”

What’s even worse, he says, is that Shell and Noble aren’t staying in contact with them on the ship.

“Nobody’s telling us anything. I know we’re taking in water in the back, and we don’t know what’s going on- if helps coming or when it’s coming.”

He says right now they’re just waiting on rescue.

“I know we ain’t gonna be out of here today. I pray to God we’re out of here by tomorrow, but I don’t see that happening either.”

“We just want people to know that there’s a serious situation out here.”

News Ten reached out to Shell Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson said they can confirm that four people with injuries as a result of the storm were evacuated from the ship for medical evaluation Tuesday afternoon.

As for the remaining crew, which is over 100 people, Shell said they are establishing a place to land helicopters so they can change out their crews in the days ahead. They did not give a specific day.

News Ten also reached out to Noble Corporation, which owns the drill ship, and asked why the crew members were not evacuated in the days before Hurricane Ida hit.

A Noble spokesperson told News Ten the vessel’s helideck is fully operational, and helicopter transportation will resume as charter service from hurricane-affected areas allow.

Another crew member onboard the Noble Globetrotter II drill tells News Ten he believes people were left aboard the vessel and left in harm’s way for no other reason than the expense of removing them and bringing them back once operations were ready to continue.