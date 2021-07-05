Driver in fatal boating accident charged with operating a boat while intoxicated

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An arrest has been made in connection with a Saturday night drowning in Lake Bistineau.

Hayes M. Meek, 20, of Shreveport, was booked into the Bienville Parish Jail early Saturday morning on a charge of operating a boat while intoxicated.

Saturday evening, Meek was driving the boat with friends that included 20-year-old Keshuan Garner, who went overboard and didn’t come back up.

Garner’s body was recovered Sunday morning by the Natchitoches Parish Dive Team who assisted Bienville Parish Rescue Personal and South Bossier Fire Personnel to recover the victim’s body.

