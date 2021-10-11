DSNAP enrollment extension begins for those who could not apply during initial application period

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Starting Monday, October 11, residents in approved parishes who could not apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) have another opportunity to apply after The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) received federal approval to extend the enrollment period.

DCFS says they received more than 100,000 calls during just the first phase of DSNAP enrollment and at times 350 calls per second. Many complained that they were unable to apply for benefits because the phone lines were overwhelmed.

DSNAP helps low-to-moderate-income households that don’t already get SNAP benefits to buy groceries due to disasters or lost income.

On their designated day, residents can call the LAHelpU Customer Service Center at 1-888-524-3578 between the hours of 7:30 AM and 6:00 PM.

The approved parishes include:

Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin (only lower St. Martin parish ZIP codes 70339 and 70380), St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes

For more information on how to apply, visit is DCFS website here.