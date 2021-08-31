‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star’s property sustains damage from Hurricane Ida

HOLDEN, La. (BRPROUD) – The property of a “Dukes of Hazard” star was among many properties in Livingston Parish that was damaged by Hurricane Ida.

One place in the parish that has dealt with a flood before is John Schneider Studios.

In 2019, the ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star debuted a movie that touched on his recovery from the 2016 flood.

Well, it’s ‘Déjà vu all over again’ as John Schneider Studios took a hit from Hurricane Ida.

A picture of the damage appears to show trees down and damage to a General Lee.

A post on Facebook comes with these words:

Well… When something like this happens you have two choices: Tears and laughter. I choose laughter.

So… What’s your caption? Here’s mine: “ Miss Ida stopped by to see the General at Miss Shirley’s last night…”

Schneider and his wife Alicia are expected to take a look at the damage on Tuesday morning.

This will be a short stay as the duo is heading back to Tennessee to help with flood victims there.

John Schneider Studios is uninsured and the former Dukes of Hazzard star is asking fans to take a look at https://www.johnschneiderstudios.com/ and help them recover from this storm.