Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star’s property sustains damage from Hurricane Ida

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

John Schneider

HOLDEN, La. (BRPROUD) – The property of a “Dukes of Hazard” star was among many properties in Livingston Parish that was damaged by Hurricane Ida.

One place in the parish that has dealt with a flood before is John Schneider Studios.

In 2019, the ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star debuted a movie that touched on his recovery from the 2016 flood.

Well, it’s ‘Déjà vu all over again’ as John Schneider Studios took a hit from Hurricane Ida.

A picture of the damage appears to show trees down and damage to a General Lee.

A post on Facebook comes with these words:

Well… When something like this happens you have two choices: Tears and laughter. I choose laughter.
So… What’s your caption? Here’s mine: “ Miss Ida stopped by to see the General at Miss Shirley’s last night…”

Schneider and his wife Alicia are expected to take a look at the damage on Tuesday morning.

This will be a short stay as the duo is heading back to Tennessee to help with flood victims there.

John Schneider Studios is uninsured and the former Dukes of Hazzard star is asking fans to take a look at https://www.johnschneiderstudios.com/ and help them recover from this storm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss