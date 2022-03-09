BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin shared several reminders with residents planning to vote in the upcoming March 26 Municipal Primary Election.

Secretary Ardoin says early voting for the election begins Saturday, March 12, and continues through Saturday, March 19 (excluding Sunday, March 13) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, March 22 at 4:30 p.m. Voters can request an absentee ballot online at voterportal.sos.la.gov. The deadline to return a completed ballot is Friday, March 25 by 4:30 p.m.

Other election day reminders from Secretary Ardoin include reminding voters to bring an ID with them to vote. Accepted ID includes a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or a digital license via LA Wallet. He says voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.

The polls for the March 26 election open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Secretary Ardoin suggests voters download the GeauxVote app to access registration information and view voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information and election results. Another voter resource he suggests using is GeauxBot, a 24/7 virtual voter assistant, that can be used to access information on registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations, and hours.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Elections Division at 1-800-883-2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.