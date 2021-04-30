EBR Metro councilor wants to create commission to look at “street names that have discriminatory effect”

A statue of Confederate General Robert Edward Lee is seen in Market Street Park during the first day of jury selection for James Fields’s murder trial at the Charlottesville Circuit Court, November 26, 2018 in Charlottesville, Virginia. – An American neo-Nazi denied murder at the start of his trial for allegedly ramming his car into counter-protesters at a 2017 white supremacist rally that made the city of Charlottesville a byword for rising racial tensions under President Donald Trump. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – New Orleans launched a street renaming website in October of last year.

Much like New Orleans asked for community input then, Councilwoman Erika Green wants to see something similar in Baton Rouge.

Councilwoman Green wants to create a commission that would do a number of things including:

Determine a list of street names that have discriminatory effect

Recommend 5 for changes

Determine a process to change the names which is either honorary designation or permanent name change

According to Councilwoman Erika Green, the resolution being put forth follows up on the recommendations found in Mayor Broome’s COREI Report.

“I am interested in seeing a true approach to creating a process, through community input, that can effectively change street names that have historically discriminatory effect,” Green said.

