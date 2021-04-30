EBR Metro councilor wants to create commission to look at “street names that have discriminatory effect”

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – New Orleans launched a street renaming website in October of last year.
Much like New Orleans asked for community input then, Councilwoman Erika Green wants to see something similar in Baton Rouge.
Councilwoman Green wants to create a commission that would do a number of things including:
- Determine a list of street names that have discriminatory effect
- Recommend 5 for changes
- Determine a process to change the names which is either honorary designation or permanent name change
According to Councilwoman Erika Green, the resolution being put forth follows up on the recommendations found in Mayor Broome’s COREI Report.
“I am interested in seeing a true approach to creating a process, through community input, that can effectively change street names that have historically discriminatory effect,” Green said.
Click here to download the resolution creating the street-naming committee, which would create an advisory committee for the purpose of providing counsel on the subject of renaming certain public streets, or view below.
