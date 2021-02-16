Elderly woman dies in south LA after exposure to freezing temperatures

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An elderly woman in south Louisiana has died after being exposed to freezing temperatures.

Tuesday morning the body of 74-year-old Mary Guillory, of Lafayette, was found in the driveway of a home in the 400 block of River Oaks Circle.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, Guillory, who may have suffered from dementia, left her home, wandered around the neighborhood, and ended up at a neighbor’s house where she died due to the extreme weather conditions.

Police are continuing to investigate the matter as a death by natural causes.

