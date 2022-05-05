WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, May 5, 2022, Entergy Corporation announced an expansion in its northeast Louisiana contact center. The corporation will triple the number of customer care representatives as part of its commitment to provide high levels of service and communication with its 2.9 million utility customers in four states.

This project will create approximately 171 new jobs and allow Entergy to retain 53 jobs. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in a total of 264 new jobs in northeast Louisiana.

Entergy’s expansion of its West Monroe customer service center demonstrates a strong commitment to communicating effectively with its 1.1 million utility customers in Louisiana. With a presence in nine out of every 10 parishes in our state, Entergy plays a key role in supporting Louisiana’s emergency response and community recovery efforts after severe weather events. This announcement is good news for the state’s 2022 hurricane season preparations, and good news for the economy of Louisiana’s Northeast Region. Governor John Bel Edwards

Employees at the expanded contact center will focus on service interactions with residential and business Entergy customers in Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Texas.

At Entergy, our customers and communities are at the heart of everything we do, and that’s why we’re so proud to announce the expansion of our contact center in north Louisiana.Oftentimes, the first experience a customer has with our company is with a representative over the phone, and we want that experience and every experience after it to be seamless and positive. We’re always looking for ways to better serve our customers and provide job opportunities for people in our communities, and this expansion is just another way we’re working to improve customer service and the quality of life in the towns and cities we call home. Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana President and CEO