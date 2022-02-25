SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – A former corporal with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office was arrested on Thursday, February 24.

Christopher Cassidy was charged with 28 counts of Possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of 13 and 110 counts of Sexual Abuse Involving Animals.

Cassidy worked with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office for 16 years and then was fired before the arrest took place.

“I hold all of our employees to the highest standard. When a public servant betrays the trust of the community, that individual must face the consequences,” said Sheriff Randy Smith.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Crime Unit and Homeland Security assisted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office with the arrest of Christopher Cassidy.

Cassidy is currently in the St. Tammany Parish Jail and the investigation remains open.