BAWCOMVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Bawcomville woman was stunned after making a chilling discovery in her yard from the Ku Klux Klan.

Mondrian Douglas has lived in Northeast Louisiana her whole life. When she was leaving her Bawcomville home Tuesday to go to the gym, she saw a bag next to her tire.

“So as I’m driving off I see more of the same bags, so I stop and I get out and I look and I pick it up and I see this — a man in robes – Ku Klux Klan,” said Douglas.

Douglas says she contacted authorities but was told there is not much they can do. Inside the bags were also spa rocks, something Douglas believes was meant to attract or even target her children.

“We’re now going to have to start driving to a park for them to play all summer because I don’t feel safe with them here,” said Douglas. “I have a house dog that’s going to be outside now and I am going to move eventually because I know it’s a threat. I take it as a threat.”

Douglas says this is the first time she’s seen KKK activity in her neighborhood and has no idea who could have made the fliers. She just hopes authorities can get ahead of the situation.

“I’m not so much scared but angry and overprotective right now, I can’t even let my kids come outside to play,” said Douglas

NBC 10 reached out the housing office in Douglas’ community. They told us that the incident is not a representation of the people who live there.

If I wake up in the morning and I see somebody out with a hooded robe in my yard they’re not going to be breathing,” said Douglas. “I have to protect my children and I am not my ancestors. Period,”