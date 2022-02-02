UPDATE (KTVE/KARD): On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, shortly before 7 AM, the Monroe Police Department responded to the 3300 block of White Street in reference to a juvenile being struck by a train. Officers located a 13-year-old suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was being treated. The investigation discovered that the juvenile was walking to school on the railroad tracks heading westbound as a train approach them. The juvenile had headphones in and did not hear the horns of the train.

As the juvenile was exiting the railroad tracks, he was struck by the train, throwing him to the side of the train. The juvenile was cited for trespassing on the train tracks, which are privately owned by the railroad companies.

