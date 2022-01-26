WESTLAKE, La. (KLFY) — Reports are coming out of the Lake Charles area, including from KPLC-TV, that an explosion has occurred at a chemical plant in Westlake, and six people are reported with injuries.

Louisiana State Police say the explosion occurred between I-10 and I-210 at Westlake Chemical among its ethylene dichloride storage tanks. Hazmat crews are on the way to the scene. None of the injuries reported were life-threatening, though several workers were taken to local hospitals.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, ethylene dichloride is “primarily used in the production of vinyl chloride as well as other chemicals. It is used in solvents in closed systems for various extraction and cleaning purposes in organic synthesis. It is also added to leaded gasoline as a lead scavenger.”

The same company also reported an explosion that injured six people on Sept. 28, 2021. In that explosion, Westlake Chemical Corporation called the incident “an industrial accident” in an offline petro plant that was undergoing maintenance.

In a tweet today, Jan. 26, Read Free Louisiana reported seeing a “mushroom cloud” from the direction of the chemical plants that line Interstate 10 in western Calcasieu Parish. The photographer, Ryan Abshire, said he took the picture below around 30 seconds after hearing the blast.

Huge explosion felt and heard in Sulphur, large mushroom cloud visible toward Westlake. pic.twitter.com/lOQynxh1Hv — Read Free Louisiana (@readfreeamerica) January 26, 2022

KPLC reports that shelter-in-place mandates have been lifted, and there are no vapors in the air.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted here as they become available.