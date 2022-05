BLANCHARD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe weather rolling through the ArkLaTex Thursday has caused the closure of Hwy 169 in Blanchard.

A tree was uprooted and has fallen across the northbound and southbound lanes. Powerlines along the roadway also suffered storm damage.

Tree falls across Hwy 169 in Blanchard (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies are diverting traffic to Blanchard Latex Rd. while crews work to clear the road.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.