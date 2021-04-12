Family and friends of Kori Gauthier gather for prayer vigil in her hometown

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Family and friends of Kori Gauthier are outside the Opelousas Police Department Monday evening praying for her safe return home.

The LSU freshman was reported missing last Tuesday night in Baton Bouge after her car was found empty above the Mississippi River Bridge with her phone and wallet still inside.

Emotional scene for the 19-year-old who is well-loved.

The latest update on the investigation from Baton Rouge and LSU police as of Sunday is that based on evidence they’ve collected during the investigation, they suspect no criminal activity or foul play.

They also say cadaver dogs were alerted to a spot twice on the river Saturday, but it was about 90 feet deep and unsafe for divers.

That said, people tonight are giving the family their support, praying Kori is found and holding out hope she is still alive.

